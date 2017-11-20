UC Davis and Sudwerk Brewing Co. announce new Gunrock Lager.
UC Davis and Sudwerk Brewing Co. announce new Gunrock Lager. Cameron Hughes UC Davis
UC Davis and Sudwerk Brewing Co. announce new Gunrock Lager. Cameron Hughes UC Davis

Local

UC Davis launches its own branded beer, a lager called Gunrock

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

November 20, 2017 06:32 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

UC Davis, a noted center of brewing science and education, now has its own branded beer.

The university said Monday that it had teamed up with Davis-based Sudwerk Brewing Co. to launch “a light-bodied lager” called Gunrock, named after the UC Davis Aggies’ blue mustang mascot

The beer is on tap at Sudwerk, which is the official partner of the UC Davis Brewing Program. It’s also sold at the The Dock Store at Sudwerk.

Plans call for it to be available for sale at the Pavilion on campus for the first home game of the UC Davis men’s basketball team on Nov. 29. Local restaurants ultimately will sell the product on-site, with distribution handled by Markstein Beverage Co.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new brew has deep UC Davis roots.

The recipe for Gunrock came from UC Davis alumnus Doug Muhleman, a retired Anheuser-Busch vice president of Brewing Operations and Technology. Muhleman wanted the beer to be the ideal for consumption at sporting events.

“We wanted it to be sessionable, an easy-to-drink beer. We wanted a lighter-bodied but flavorful beer,” Muhleman was quoted as saying in a UC Davis news release.

Gunrock, which has a base of North American barley malt, also is made with locally grown rice. Another UC Davis alumnus, Jack DeWit, who farms in Sutter, Yolo and Sacramento counties, is donating that product, university officials said.

UC Davis hopes to have Gunrock available in cans in 2018.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew

    Here's what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department's Air Operations pilots see while patrolling in the skies. They get a unique vantage point of the beautiful area as seen in this video.

Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew

Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 1:37

Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew
How to zipper merge 1:28

How to zipper merge
Take a look at the scene of the officer involved shooting that shut down Auburn Boulevard 0:53

Take a look at the scene of the officer involved shooting that shut down Auburn Boulevard

View More Video