‘Here comes the cops, run!!’ Mother bear, cubs take off after Placer deputy spots them

One deputy is quickly earning the title of “bear whisperer,” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
About a month after capturing video of a black bear wandering by some businesses in Kings Beach, Deputy Don Nevins filmed a mother bear and two cubs at Lighthouse Shopping Center in Tahoe City on Monday night.
“What are you guys doin’?” Deputy Nevins asks in the video, chuckling.
One of the bears seems to be trying to get into a trash can.
“We love how they all gathered up and took off together,” the Sheriff’s Office says in a description of the incident on its Facebook page. “Here comes the cops, run!!”
The video has been viewed by 31,000 people so far, and the deputy received plenty of kudos in the comments on his handling of the situation.
Right now, the bears “will get into anything they can. It’s time to fatten up before sleeping for 3 months,” the Sheriff’s Office says.
What to do
Here’s a video on how to handle and survive bear encounters: http://sacb.ee/bVmK.
