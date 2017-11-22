‘Here comes the cops, run!!’ Mother bear, cubs take off after Placer deputy spots them

1:36 'I was freezing until I got here' Pause

1:37 Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew

0:44 See Tahoe City bears on late night prowl run from the cops

1:15 Drop that cigarette! When the 'Voice of God' scolds them, scofflaws comply

2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers

3:12 Johnny Cash made history at Folsom Prison

1:09 See what Sacramento travelers tried to bring aboard airplanes

2:05 How to make a ribbon angel for your Christmas tree

1:01 See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center