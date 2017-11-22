What’s closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Federal offices are closed.
State offices are closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.
Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo county offices are closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.
Federal and state courts are closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.
Post offices are closed.
Most banks are closed.
LIBRARIES
Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo branches closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.
Schools and colleges are on break.
SANITATION
Regular curbside pickup for the following areas:
El Dorado Hills
Elk Grove
Folsom
Roseville
Sacramento City
Sacramento County
Auburn Placer
Davis
One-day delay for the following areas:
West Sacramento
Winters
Woodland
TRANSPORTATION
Parking meters not enforced.
Regional Transit on Sunday schedule.
Amtrak and BART on Sunday schedule.
Caltrain on Sunday schedule Thursday, Nov. 23 and a modified schedule Friday, Nov. 24.
Paratransit on regular schedule.
South County Transit not in service.
e-tran and Delta Breeze not in service.
El Dorado Transit not in service Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.
BlueGo operates on weekend schedule for select routes.
Placer Commuter Express not in service Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.
Yolobus on Sunday schedule.
