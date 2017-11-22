Local

What’s closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

November 22, 2017 05:26 PM

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Federal offices are closed.

State offices are closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.

Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo county offices are closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.

Federal and state courts are closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.

Post offices are closed.

Most banks are closed.

LIBRARIES

Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo branches closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.

Schools and colleges are on break.

SANITATION

Regular curbside pickup for the following areas:

El Dorado Hills

Elk Grove

Folsom

Roseville

Sacramento City

Sacramento County

Auburn Placer

Davis

One-day delay for the following areas:

West Sacramento

Winters

Woodland

TRANSPORTATION

Parking meters not enforced.

Regional Transit on Sunday schedule.

Amtrak and BART on Sunday schedule.

Caltrain on Sunday schedule Thursday, Nov. 23 and a modified schedule Friday, Nov. 24.

Paratransit on regular schedule.

South County Transit not in service.

e-tran and Delta Breeze not in service.

El Dorado Transit not in service Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.

BlueGo operates on weekend schedule for select routes.

Placer Commuter Express not in service Thursday-Friday, Nov. 23-24.

Yolobus on Sunday schedule.

