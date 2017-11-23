More Videos

  Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years

Thousands and thousands of runners this month will take part in the Run to Feed the Hungry event, a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Sacramento. In 1994, 796 participants turned out for the inaugural Run to Feed the Hungry. In 2015, a record-breaking 28,644 participants hit the pavement. For $45, participants can join in at the start line at 6000 J Street in front of the entrance to Sacramento State. The 10K race starts at 8:15 a.m., with the 5K following at 9 a.m., Thanksgiving Day. Photos from The Sacramento Bee Video compiled by David Caraccio
Local

Run to Feed the Hungry participants share photos, thoughts from today's event

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

November 23, 2017 08:59 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Brendan Gregg (Bib 2756) of Davis took first place overall in Thursday’s Run to Feed the Hungry race in the 10K category with a time of 30:04.

Mike Styczynski (Bib 6) of Roseville came in second place overall (34:29) and Chris Knorzer (Bib 18) of Rocklin took a close third (34:35).

More than 27,000 people from across the United States started Thanksgiving Day participating in a Sacramento tradition: The Run to Feed the Hungry.

Participants shared their favorite moments on social media this morning:

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

