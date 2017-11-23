Run to Feed the Hungry participants share photos, thoughts from today's event

More Videos 1:02 10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition Pause 3:34 Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years 3:03 Happy Thanksgiving, from the always-happy Run to Feed the Hungry crowd 2:57 Homeless in Sacramento 7:00 'A deranged, paranoid killer' 1:15 Drop that cigarette! When the 'Voice of God' scolds them, scofflaws comply 2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 1:37 Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 0:18 Which hawk do you think will fly first? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years Thousands and thousands of runners this month will take part in the Run to Feed the Hungry event, a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Sacramento. In 1994, 796 participants turned out for the inaugural Run to Feed the Hungry. In 2015, a record-breaking 28,644 participants hit the pavement. For $45, participants can join in at the start line at 6000 J Street in front of the entrance to Sacramento State. The 10K race starts at 8:15 a.m., with the 5K following at 9 a.m., Thanksgiving Day. Photos from The Sacramento Bee Video compiled by David Caraccio

