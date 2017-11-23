Run to Feed the Hungry participants share photos, thoughts from today's event

Brendan Gregg (Bib 2756) of Davis took first place overall in Thursday’s Run to Feed the Hungry race in the 10K category with a time of 30:04.
Mike Styczynski (Bib 6) of Roseville came in second place overall (34:29) and Chris Knorzer (Bib 18) of Rocklin took a close third (34:35).
More than 27,000 people from across the United States started Thanksgiving Day participating in a Sacramento tradition: The Run to Feed the Hungry.
Participants shared their favorite moments on social media this morning:
