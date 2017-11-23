Top 10 images from Run to Feed the Hungry

Hillary Sunada, participating in her 10th race, adjust her turkey headpiece during the "Run to Feed the Hungry" in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Jack Dobrinski, 4, stands on his grandfather, John Safarik, shoulder during the start of the 5K Run/ Walk during the "Run to Feed the Hungry" in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Rachel Justine, an instructor at TeamRide congratulates runners and walkers as they approach the finish line during the "Run to Feed the Hungry" in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
The Dog Town Ruins band entertains runners and walkers as they moved down J Street near 55th Street during the "Run to Feed the Hungry" in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
A runner sprints towards the finish line during the "Run to Feed the Hungry" in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Walkers and runners start the 5K Run/Walk during the "Run to Feed the Hungry" in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Hugh and Sherri Graciano kiss as they watch the "Run to Feed the Hungry"from their front yard on J Street in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
A runner is congratulated as he approaches the finish line during the "Run to Feed the Hungry" in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Walkers and runners moves down J street during the "Run to Feed the Hungry" in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Heather Oakes, left, walks with Hazel Garverick, dressed as a thanksgiving table setting during the "Run to Feed the Hungry" in Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday November 23, 2017. The 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee