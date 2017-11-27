Sac SPCA, Lend-A-Heart animals giving Sac State students a break from finals stress

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three

Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fiery collision around 1 a.m. Monday that sent three people to the hospital. A witness at the scene said a white Pride Industries vehicle exited the shopping center making a left turn, when another vehicle, coming from the opposite direction slammed into its passenger side. The other vehicle burst into flames. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital with reports of head trauma. The wreck took out a power pole and traffic signals.