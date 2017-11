More Videos

1:02 SPCA animals visit Sac State to take some stress out of finals

0:44 Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento

1:10 This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three

0:52 Catch the intense waves washing ashore in North Lake Tahoe

0:37 Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50

0:53 Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento

1:26 These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables

0:50 Firefighters help spread word after boy seeks show of solidarity in mom's cancer fight

0:29 Watch flocks of birds make themselves at home in the Sacramento Valley

0:38 'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

1:21 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24