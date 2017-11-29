Isaiah Shepher
Teen arrested after allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover officer

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 29, 2017 05:38 PM

An 18-year-old man accused of selling methamphetamine has been arrested in Citrus Heights.

Isaiah Shepherd was taken into custody around noon Wednesday in the 7500 block of Greenback Lane. Detectives began investigating Shepherd in October after learning that he was allegedly distributing methamphetamine in the city, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department news release. An arrest warrant was obtained after he sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer, the news release said.

Shepherd was arrested on suspicion of selling a controlled substance and booked into Sacramento County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

While arresting Shepherd, detectives also contacted 31-year-old Michael Mullins, who was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and illegal pharmaceutical drugs, as well as a probation violation. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail with bail set at $10,000.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

