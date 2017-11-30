See where Budweiser Clydesdales will trot in area next week

More Videos 1:13 'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader Pause 1:20 Contra Costa County deputy DA calls deadly DUI case 'horrific' 2:57 Homeless in Sacramento 0:31 How to stay safe and warm with a portable heater this winter 0:29 Thomas the cat who survived Tubbs Fire reunited with his best friend 1:28 What's it like to run the California International Marathon? 0:31 How to prevent house fires this winter 1:02 SPCA animals visit Sac State to take some stress out of finals 0:51 Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few 1:07 Take a look inside the Placer County Jail's inmate sewing project Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The famous Clydesdales of Budweiser beer have been visiting the University of Davis stalls before appearance at the Golden State Warriors championship parade on Thursday. Visitors are welcome to view the big horses before they leave at the UC Davis Horse Barn is on La Rue Road, across from Parking Lot 47 and Meyer Hall. For more: https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/download-commencement-clydesdales-constitutional-law

