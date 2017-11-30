More Videos

  • Budweiser Clydesdales at UC Davis in preparation for Warriors championship parade

    The famous Clydesdales of Budweiser beer have been visiting the University of Davis stalls before appearance at the Golden State Warriors championship parade on Thursday. Visitors are welcome to view the big horses before they leave at the UC Davis Horse Barn is on La Rue Road, across from Parking Lot 47 and Meyer Hall.

The famous Clydesdales of Budweiser beer have been visiting the University of Davis stalls before appearance at the Golden State Warriors championship parade on Thursday. Visitors are welcome to view the big horses before they leave at the UC Davis Horse Barn is on La Rue Road, across from Parking Lot 47 and Meyer Hall. For more: https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/download-commencement-clydesdales-constitutional-law Chris Nicolini UC Davis
The famous Clydesdales of Budweiser beer have been visiting the University of Davis stalls before appearance at the Golden State Warriors championship parade on Thursday. Visitors are welcome to view the big horses before they leave at the UC Davis Horse Barn is on La Rue Road, across from Parking Lot 47 and Meyer Hall. For more: https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/download-commencement-clydesdales-constitutional-law Chris Nicolini UC Davis

Local

See where Budweiser Clydesdales will trot in area next week

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 05:52 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Some well-known horses will trot through the region next week.

The Folsom Telegraph reports the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear Monday in the city’s Historic District. The group of horses, made famous through Anheuser-Busch’s popular beer, can be seen from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We are really fortunate to have this rare opportunity for the Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Historic Folsom,” Judy Collinsworth, Folsom Historic District Association executive director, told the newspaper. “They are beautiful animals and they put on an amazing presentation wherever they visit.”

The Clydesdales first appeared April 7, 1933, to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition, according to Budweiser’s website, which says the horses “are more than the symbol of Budweiser beer; they are the living embodiment of America’s great industrial spirit.”

They’ve made numerous appearances over the years at high-profile events, including Super Bowls, parades and even two presidential inaugurations (Harry Truman in 1949 and Bill Clinton in 1993).

