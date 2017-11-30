See where Budweiser Clydesdales will trot in area next week

Some well-known horses will trot through the region next week.
The Folsom Telegraph reports the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear Monday in the city’s Historic District. The group of horses, made famous through Anheuser-Busch’s popular beer, can be seen from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We are really fortunate to have this rare opportunity for the Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Historic Folsom,” Judy Collinsworth, Folsom Historic District Association executive director, told the newspaper. “They are beautiful animals and they put on an amazing presentation wherever they visit.”
The Clydesdales first appeared April 7, 1933, to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition, according to Budweiser’s website, which says the horses “are more than the symbol of Budweiser beer; they are the living embodiment of America’s great industrial spirit.”
They’ve made numerous appearances over the years at high-profile events, including Super Bowls, parades and even two presidential inaugurations (Harry Truman in 1949 and Bill Clinton in 1993).
