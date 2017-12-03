‘We are all with you’: Firefighters, community turn out to support mom with cancer

Firefighters and the community came together Saturday in a big show of support for an Orangevale mom fighting cancer.
Ten-year-old Mason Anderson organized a “Brave the Shave” drive in honor of his mother, Lacey Anderson, who’s battling breast cancer.
“I thought that it didn’t need to be turned into a tragedy,” Mason told Fox 40. “It could be fun and positive and have everyone lose their hair.”
Earlier this year, his father, Sacramento County airport fire Capt. Timothy Anderson, died of occupational cancer.
Firefighters from across the nation have participated in the drive, posting videos of themselves getting their heads shaved to a Facebook group dedicated to the cause: Brave the Shave with Mason Anderson.
On Saturday, a big crowd came together at the Anderson home to shave heads and offer support, according to KCRA.
Mason even got to shave off Sacramento Assistant fire Chief Kim Iannucci’s hair.
Other women also shaved their heads, while some dyed their hair pink.
“It just speaks for the people who put their lives out there for us,” Lacey Anderson told KCRA. “And they do it in more ways than just putting on a uniform.”
Many videos from the event have been shared on the group’s page.
“Mason, what an amazing thing you have done,” said Sacramentan Kate Stamps in a post on the page. “I’m in total awe of how many people you brought together to show your mom we’ve got her back.”
“Mason, you have a large family to help and support you and your mom,” said Jeff Hankins in a post. “We are all with you.”
“What a beautiful tribute to breast cancer awareness! Thank you Mason Anderson for being such a brave young man and helping your mom Lacey Anderson! Your love shines!” said Christina Watts in a post to the group. “The community involvement has been tremendous and it is humbling to see everyone come together to support this amazing family! Kick cancers A$$ Lacey!!!!!”
Lacey Anderson said the huge show of support has helped lift her spirits.
“I’m not one to back down from a fight,” Lacey Anderson said to KCRA. “I have to consider that I have cancer, cancer doesn’t have me.”
Comments