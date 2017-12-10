Update: Snowboarder who died at Sierra-at-Tahoe identified

The snowboarder who died last week in an accident at Sierra-at-Tahoe was identified Monday as David Karlin, 23, of Orangevale, according to the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office.
At 1:15 p.m., the young man was snowboarding fast down the intermediate Lower Snowshoe Trail when, according to witnesses, he lost control, resort spokeswoman Thea Hardy said. He fell and slid several feet off the trail and into a snow fence near where Lower Snowshoe Trail meets the Sugar and Spice Trail on the upper mountain.
An acquaintance provided first aid before ski patrol got there and took over, the sheriff’s office press release said. Ski patrol requested ground and air transport for the man, Hardy said. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Hardy said resort officials offer their condolences to the family and friends of the snowboarder. His identity will be released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, which was not immediately available for comment.
