Update: Snowboarder who died at Sierra-at-Tahoe identified

SHARE COPY LINK Squaw Valley avalanche control director Will Paden shows how his team protects skiers from avalanches at the Sierra resort. Additional video by TAS provided by Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Brad Branan The Sacramento Bee

Squaw Valley avalanche control director Will Paden shows how his team protects skiers from avalanches at the Sierra resort. Additional video by TAS provided by Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Brad Branan The Sacramento Bee