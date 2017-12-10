Police investigate suspicious death of woman found outside West Sacramento City Hall

Police are investigating a suspicious death following a medical call outside West Sacramento City Hall on Sunday afternoon.
West Sacramento police Sgt. Roger Kinney said the fire department responded to a medical aid call involving a 58-year-old woman at 1110 West Capitol Ave. around 2:30 p.m. The woman, who was located on a bench outside City Hall, was transported to a Sacramento hospital, where she died.
Kinney said crime scene investigators were dispatched to the scene to probe a possible homicide “out of an abundance of caution” due to the circumstances surrounding the death. He declined to provide further details.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death, Kinney said. The identity of the victim has not been released to the public at this time.
