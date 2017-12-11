Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs weds college sweetheart in Colombia

Michael Tubbs has earned two degrees from Stanford University, was elected mayor of Stockton at age 26 last year and landed on Forbes magazine’s 30 under 30 list, but his latest accomplishment might be his greatest yet.
Tubbs wed Anna Ntiriwah Asare in Cartegna, Colombia, last weekend following an official ceremony Tuesday at Stockton’s Progressive Community Church.
The couple wore African garb at Saturday evening’s reception, an homage to Asare’s paternal roots. During the ceremony, it was a black suit and gold tie for Tubbs and a glistening sleeveless dress for Asare.
Bless up @MichaelDTubbs — married! Congrats #teamtubbs on a beautiful ceremony and a lifetime of joy, growth, and adventure. you both pic.twitter.com/g9tIyg4bOC— Anarghya Vardhana (@anarghya503) December 9, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Here's to many happy years together. Congratulations to the #209firstcouple @annastea_honesty and @michaeldtubbs for making it official and tying the knot! You brought together an unbeatable team in an unbeatable city, and it was an honor to be part of this big family of supporters wishing you well and celebrating this new chapter in your lives. I hope that the love you feel this weekend sustains you both for long to come. Now get some rest, you two!
Tubbs, a Stockton native, met Asare when their respective Stanford University black student groups came together following Troy Davis’ death. Davis was executed in 2011 for the 1989 killing of a Georgia police officer despite evidence pointing toward his innocence.
Tubbs had proposed to Asare on a previous trip to Cartegna following a stressful mayoral campaign, The Record reported. She recently began her doctoral studies in sociology at Cambridge University after two years teaching at a local elementary school.
Stockton’s first couple was featured in The New York Times’ weddings section on Sunday.
The bride had changed her last name to Ntiriwah Asare-Tubbs on Facebook as of Monday.
Opened up our copy of the New York Times today to see Stockton's very own @MichaelDTubbs' wedding announcement! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/3fU2NyE6ng— David A. Garcia (@DavidGarcia209) December 11, 2017
Wedding season pic.twitter.com/a3hGJW76Yc— Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) December 6, 2017
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments