  • Michael Tubbs on becoming Mayor of Stockton

    From "the rougher parts of Stockton" to the Mayor's office, Michael Tubbs is the city's youngest, and first African-American mayor.

From "the rougher parts of Stockton" to the Mayor's office, Michael Tubbs is the city's youngest, and first African-American mayor. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
From "the rougher parts of Stockton" to the Mayor's office, Michael Tubbs is the city's youngest, and first African-American mayor. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Local

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs weds college sweetheart in Colombia

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 11, 2017 10:59 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Michael Tubbs has earned two degrees from Stanford University, was elected mayor of Stockton at age 26 last year and landed on Forbes magazine’s 30 under 30 list, but his latest accomplishment might be his greatest yet.

Tubbs wed Anna Ntiriwah Asare in Cartegna, Colombia, last weekend following an official ceremony Tuesday at Stockton’s Progressive Community Church.

The couple wore African garb at Saturday evening’s reception, an homage to Asare’s paternal roots. During the ceremony, it was a black suit and gold tie for Tubbs and a glistening sleeveless dress for Asare.

ghanaian gear | #teamtubbs #209firstcouple

A post shared by girmay zahilay (@girmay) on

Tubbs, a Stockton native, met Asare when their respective Stanford University black student groups came together following Troy Davis’ death. Davis was executed in 2011 for the 1989 killing of a Georgia police officer despite evidence pointing toward his innocence.

Tubbs had proposed to Asare on a previous trip to Cartegna following a stressful mayoral campaign, The Record reported. She recently began her doctoral studies in sociology at Cambridge University after two years teaching at a local elementary school.

Stockton’s first couple was featured in The New York Times’ weddings section on Sunday.

The bride had changed her last name to Ntiriwah Asare-Tubbs on Facebook as of Monday.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

