You have a short reprieve to use this popular American River crossing

Sacramento County officials have postponed closure of the Jibboom Street bridge until Jan. 2.
The bridge, which serves as a route into Discovery Park from downtown, is scheduled to be closed for six months, until May 31, for a series of major repairs.
Initially, it was to have been closed this week, but contractors informed the county they will not begin work until the first of the year.
The work includes replacing the metal decking and repainting the distinctive green truss bridge, which spans the American River just west of Interstate 5.
Discovery Park will remain open during the construction period, county parks officials said. The access point is on the north side of the river, off Garden Highway.
Bicyclists who use the bridge for commutes into downtown or for access to the American River recreation trail are being advised to use access routes to the east at Northgate Boulevard, Highway 160, and the bike bridge near the Blue Diamond plant.
