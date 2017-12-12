UC Davis alumna named San Francisco’s interim mayor after Lee’s death

San Francisco’s new acting mayor is London Breed, a 43-year-old African American daughter of the city who grew up in poverty before ascending through the local government ranks.

Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died from a heart attack suffered Monday night while shopping for groceries at Safeway. Lee, who had served as mayor since 2011 after being appointed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors following Gavin Newsom’s election to lieutenant governor, was pronounced deceased about 1 a.m. Tuesday at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Breed is the second woman to serve as San Francisco’s mayor after current U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and the only African American aside from Willie Brown. She served as the Board of Supervisors’ president until Tuesday, and can be ousted if the majority of the 11-person board votes for another candidate.

Hundreds of workers gathered for a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, where flags were lowered and the mood was somber.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He fought many tough political battles, but they never dimmed his spirit,” Breed said. “Everyone agrees that our mayor was a good man with a good heart. He believed above all else in building bridges to solve problems.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

“My heart and the hearts of the people of Sacramento go out to Mayor Lee’s family and the people of San Francisco. Ed was the rare politician who made real change while always keeping a genuine smile on his face. I especially appreciate what he did to launch San Francisco’s navigation centers for the homeless. His work models much of what we are starting to do in Sacramento. I’m deeply saddened with this loss, 65 is far too young and his light, laughter and leadership will be deeply missed.”

Lee’s death now will likely upend the race to replace him, which had been scheduled for 2019. Former state Sen. Mark Leno, a onetime member of the Board of Supervisors and longtime political figure, has already announced his candidacy. Breed was also expected to seek the office.

More about Breed: