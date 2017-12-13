This Placerville soldier survived Afghanistan. He was fatally struck by a truck in South Korea

A Placerville resident and El Dorado High School graduate serving in the Army was killed last week in South Korea.
Sgt. Eric Schenck, 33, was a non-commissioned officer stationed with the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Suwon Air Base.
“He was an exemplary soldier and a valued member of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the Iron Horse Battalion,” said Col. Richard W. Wright, the brigade commander. “We will continue to keep those closest to him in our thoughts and prayers.”
On Dec. 7, Schenck was returning from a field training exercise when the Humvee ambulance in which he was riding was rear-ended just before midnight, military publication Stars and Stripes reported.
Upon getting out of the Humvee to inspect damage, Schenck was fatally struck by an eight-ton cargo truck.
Schenck had been in South Korea since January, according Stars and Stripes, and earned an Army commendation medal during a deployment to Afghanistan in 2012.
He is survived by two sons as well as his parents, Charles Schenck and Joanne Larson.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
