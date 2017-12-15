Shelter offers free vaccines, microchips for low-income residents’ dogs this weekend

The Sacramento County Animal Shelter’s Bradshaw Animal Assistance Team is offering an off-site wellness clinic for low-income residents’ dogs this weekend.

On Sunday, BAAT will visit the Depot Building, 6730 Front St. in Rio Linda, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Bradshaw shelter.

The clinic is for dogs only and is geared toward households that have an income of $35,000 or less.

The clinic offers free microchipping, vaccines, ID tags, collars, deworming, flea prevention and treatments for “some minor medical issues,” the shelter said.

You can also get a low-cost spay and neuter voucher for dogs and free spay and neuter vouchers for pit bulls and domestic cats.

The team asks that you bring proof of your income, including recent tax returns, SSDI forms or a Public Assistance Notice of Action. Also, all dogs have to be leashed, and puppies must be in carriers or boxes to prevent parvo exposure from the ground.

“We look forward to serving qualified County resident owners in need!” the shelter said. “Please share with qualified individuals who need these services!”