Shelter offers free vaccines, microchips for low-income residents’ dogs this weekend

How California measures 'road smoothness' and why it matters 1:08

How California measures 'road smoothness' and why it matters

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 0:38

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris' 2:03

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris'

Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps 0:37

Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps

Cyclists say bridge closure makes it more dangerous to ride 1:57

Cyclists say bridge closure makes it more dangerous to ride

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 0:56

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery

Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation 0:55

Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Take a look at Sacramento artist David Garibaldi's new mural 1:23

Take a look at Sacramento artist David Garibaldi's new mural

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

    Roxy and Chucky are bonded and they can't stop swapping kisses. The two are so bonded that Chucky whines when they're separated. They're waiting to be adopted together into a forever home from the Sacramento County Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road.

Roxy and Chucky are bonded and they can't stop swapping kisses. The two are so bonded that Chucky whines when they're separated. They're waiting to be adopted together into a forever home from the Sacramento County Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road. Sacramento County Animal Shelter via Facebook
Roxy and Chucky are bonded and they can't stop swapping kisses. The two are so bonded that Chucky whines when they're separated. They're waiting to be adopted together into a forever home from the Sacramento County Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road.

Local

Shelter offers free vaccines, microchips for low-income residents’ dogs this weekend

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 15, 2017 08:43 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 16 MINUTES AGO

The Sacramento County Animal Shelter’s Bradshaw Animal Assistance Team is offering an off-site wellness clinic for low-income residents’ dogs this weekend.

On Sunday, BAAT will visit the Depot Building, 6730 Front St. in Rio Linda, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Bradshaw shelter.

The clinic is for dogs only and is geared toward households that have an income of $35,000 or less.

The clinic offers free microchipping, vaccines, ID tags, collars, deworming, flea prevention and treatments for “some minor medical issues,” the shelter said.

You can also get a low-cost spay and neuter voucher for dogs and free spay and neuter vouchers for pit bulls and domestic cats.

The team asks that you bring proof of your income, including recent tax returns, SSDI forms or a Public Assistance Notice of Action. Also, all dogs have to be leashed, and puppies must be in carriers or boxes to prevent parvo exposure from the ground.

“We look forward to serving qualified County resident owners in need!” the shelter said. “Please share with qualified individuals who need these services!”

Bradshaw adoption special

The shelter still has $25 adoptions; two for $25 for cats. When you go through adoption counseling with PB SOC, which works with large dogs at the shelter, large dogs in their program are $10 to adopt. Email sacramentocountydogs@gmail.com.

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 0:38

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris' 2:03

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris'

Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps 0:37

Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps

Cyclists say bridge closure makes it more dangerous to ride 1:57

Cyclists say bridge closure makes it more dangerous to ride

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 0:56

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery

Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation 0:55

Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Take a look at Sacramento artist David Garibaldi's new mural 1:23

Take a look at Sacramento artist David Garibaldi's new mural

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

    Chris Betancourt, 20, has been battling leukemia since fifth grade. He and his best friend, Dillon Hill, are working through his bucket list.

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris'

