Video shows Duckie, the Lab puppy with ‘swimmer syndrome,’ is already making strides

More Videos

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 0:38

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

Pause
Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris' 2:03

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris'

Meet Duckie, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:27

Meet Duckie, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation 1:12

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 0:56

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway 0:29

Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway

See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes 2:16

See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes

  • Watch Duckie, the puppy with 'swimmer's syndrome,' take first steps

    The Sacramento SPCA's new "swimmer syndrome" puppy, a 5-week-old Labrador named Duckie, cannot stand or walk and will endure several weeks of therapy and love. He's already started making strides, thanks to his love of tug.

The Sacramento SPCA's new "swimmer syndrome" puppy, a 5-week-old Labrador named Duckie, cannot stand or walk and will endure several weeks of therapy and love. He's already started making strides, thanks to his love of tug. Sacramento SPCA via Facebook
The Sacramento SPCA's new "swimmer syndrome" puppy, a 5-week-old Labrador named Duckie, cannot stand or walk and will endure several weeks of therapy and love. He's already started making strides, thanks to his love of tug. Sacramento SPCA via Facebook

Local

Video shows Duckie, the Lab puppy with ‘swimmer syndrome,’ is already making strides

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 15, 2017 11:12 AM

UPDATED 11 MINUTES AGO

It turns out that a love of tug can pay off – if you’re a puppy with “swimmer syndrome.”

Duckie, the 5-week-old Labrador taken in by the Sacramento SPCA last weekend, has already started standing and taking steps, thanks to his enthusiasm for the game, according to the SPCA.

A video captures his first shaky steps and how tug is helping him use his rear legs.

The SPCA originally posted on Monday that Duckie would need “several weeks of therapy and love before we can help him take his first steps,” the SPCA said on Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It seems that he’s beating the odds.

Swimmer syndrome is used to describe a puppy who paddles its legs “much like a turtle” and can’t stand, according to The Mia Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps animals with birth defects. This is normally due to weak rear leg muscles.

Duckie is now the second case of swimmer syndrome dealt with by the Sacramento SPCA.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 0:38

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

Pause
Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris' 2:03

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris'

Meet Duckie, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:27

Meet Duckie, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation 1:12

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 0:56

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway 0:29

Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway

See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes 2:16

See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes

  • Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris'

    Chris Betancourt, 20, has been battling leukemia since fifth grade. He and his best friend, Dillon Hill, are working through his bucket list.

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris'

View More Video