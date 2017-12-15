Video shows Duckie, the Lab puppy with ‘swimmer syndrome,’ is already making strides

It turns out that a love of tug can pay off – if you’re a puppy with “swimmer syndrome.”

Duckie, the 5-week-old Labrador taken in by the Sacramento SPCA last weekend, has already started standing and taking steps, thanks to his enthusiasm for the game, according to the SPCA.

A video captures his first shaky steps and how tug is helping him use his rear legs.

The SPCA originally posted on Monday that Duckie would need “several weeks of therapy and love before we can help him take his first steps,” the SPCA said on Facebook.

It seems that he’s beating the odds.

Swimmer syndrome is used to describe a puppy who paddles its legs “much like a turtle” and can’t stand, according to The Mia Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps animals with birth defects. This is normally due to weak rear leg muscles.

Duckie is now the second case of swimmer syndrome dealt with by the Sacramento SPCA.