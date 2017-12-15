4 a.m. home delivery? It could be the U.S. Postal Service during holiday rush

Projecting a 10 percent increase in package volume this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service announced that several Sacramento-area post offices will be open this Sunday, and letter carriers are delivering mail as early as 4 a.m.
The Postal Service projects that it will deliver more than 850 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, 100 million more than last year, according to a Postal Service news release. During the two busiest weeks of the year, the weeks of Dec. 11 and 18, post officers will deliver nearly 200 million packages each week.
To handle the increased volume, mail carriers will make early morning deliveries in some communities throughout the Sacramento postal district. Postal Service officials say residents should not be alarmed if a carrier makes a delivery as early as 4 a.m.
Several post offices also will be open to customers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Those in the Sacramento region offering Sunday hours are:
Never miss a local story.
- Auburn Main Post Office, 371 Nevada St., Auburn.
- Citrus Heights Main Post Office, 6330 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights.
- Davis Main Post Office, 2020 Fifth St., Davis
- Elk Grove Main Post Office, 8850 Williamson Drive, Elk Grove
- Folsom Main Post Office, 1015 Riley St., Folsom
- Rancho Cordova Post Office, 10923 Progress Court, Rancho Cordova
- Rocklin Post Office, 5515 Pacific St., Rocklin
- Roseville Post Office, Sierra Gardens, 1860 Sierra Gardens, Roseville
- Sacramento, Arden Station, 2801 Arden Way, Sacramento
- Sacramento, Fort Sutter Station, 1618 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento
- Sacramento, Land Park Station, 5930 S. Land Park Drive, Sacramento.
- Sacramento, Perkins Station, 9500 Kiefer Blvd., Sacramento
- Sacramento, Royal Oaks Station, 2000 Royal Oaks Drive, Sacramento.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments