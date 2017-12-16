This baby bobcat found in an Auburn gas station died a day later, wildlife rescue says

More Videos 0:57 Hungry and thirsty, baby bobcat finds way into Auburn gas station Pause 0:18 Watch hundreds of Hornets don caps and gowns in time-lapse of Sac State commencement 1:18 Commuters get help from new Caltrans signs on I-80 0:57 What to do if you smell gas 0:56 Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:57 Cyclists say bridge closure makes it more dangerous to ride 1:12 Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews 0:29 Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway 1:24 Digging through the ashes near Coffey Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hungry and thirsty, baby bobcat finds way into Auburn gas station A baby bobcat was found by staff at the Gas and Shop on Lincoln Way in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff's Office responded and the animal was caught Thursday and taken to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where it died Friday morning, likely due to exposure to rodent poison. A baby bobcat was found by staff at the Gas and Shop on Lincoln Way in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff's Office responded and the animal was caught Thursday and taken to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where it died Friday morning, likely due to exposure to rodent poison. Placer County Sheriff's Office

