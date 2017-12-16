The Saturday 7:30 p.m. Theatre of Lights display in Old Sacramento has been canceled due to wind.
The Saturday 7:30 p.m. Theatre of Lights display in Old Sacramento has been canceled due to wind. Randall Benton RBenton@sacbee.com
The Saturday 7:30 p.m. Theatre of Lights display in Old Sacramento has been canceled due to wind. Randall Benton RBenton@sacbee.com

Local

High winds force Old Sacramento light show cancellation

December 16, 2017 06:48 PM

Old Sacramento officials have canceled the Saturday 7:30 p.m. showing of the Macy’s Theatre of Lights, saying wind gusts have made the event unsafe for viewers and staff.

The light show, which plays nightly during the holiday season, is expected to continue Sunday evening. The National Weather Service, which noted wind gusts in the 30 mile-per-hour range around Sacramento on Saturday, forecasts those winds to largely subside Sunday.

The show runs Thursday - Sunday nights through Dec. 24.

Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Hungry and thirsty, baby bobcat finds way into Auburn gas station

    A baby bobcat was found by staff at the Gas and Shop on Lincoln Way in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff's Office responded and the animal was caught Thursday and taken to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where it died Friday morning, likely due to exposure to rodent poison.

Hungry and thirsty, baby bobcat finds way into Auburn gas station

Hungry and thirsty, baby bobcat finds way into Auburn gas station 0:57

Hungry and thirsty, baby bobcat finds way into Auburn gas station
Watch hundreds of Hornets don caps and gowns in time-lapse of Sac State commencement 0:18

Watch hundreds of Hornets don caps and gowns in time-lapse of Sac State commencement
What to do if you smell gas 0:57

What to do if you smell gas

View More Video