High winds force Old Sacramento light show cancellation

Old Sacramento officials have canceled the Saturday 7:30 p.m. showing of the Macy’s Theatre of Lights, saying wind gusts have made the event unsafe for viewers and staff.
The light show, which plays nightly during the holiday season, is expected to continue Sunday evening. The National Weather Service, which noted wind gusts in the 30 mile-per-hour range around Sacramento on Saturday, forecasts those winds to largely subside Sunday.
The show runs Thursday - Sunday nights through Dec. 24.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
