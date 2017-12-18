Seven Sacramento flights canceled after Atlanta power outage

More Videos 3:27 Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017 Pause 1:13 Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like 1:09 Get up close and personal with whales in La Jolla 2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:16 Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:36 Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport Power was restored to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the early hours of December 18, Georgia Power announced, after an earlier outage grounded flights and stranded thousands of passengers. Power was restored to one concourse at around 7:45 pm, more than six hours after the outage occurred in the afternoon. This footage shows people cheering as power was restored to part of the airport. Power was restored to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the early hours of December 18, Georgia Power announced, after an earlier outage grounded flights and stranded thousands of passengers. Power was restored to one concourse at around 7:45 pm, more than six hours after the outage occurred in the afternoon. This footage shows people cheering as power was restored to part of the airport. Instagram/Tariq Rasheed Ali via Storyful

