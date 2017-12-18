Saturday’s gusty winds largely to blame for 61 SMUD power outages

3:27 Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017 Pause

1:13 Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like

1:03 The best airlines of 2017

0:18 People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport

1:38 Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences

0:27 Meet Duckie, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

0:34 'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

1:01 See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition