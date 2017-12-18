Saturday’s gusty winds largely to blame for 61 SMUD power outages

Sacramento Municipal Utility District crews were kept busy Saturday repairing damage to poles and power lines due to the high winds that began in the early morning hours and continued until early evening.
Most of the damage was caused by gusts that occurred during the early morning, said Jonathon Tudor, a SMUD spokesman. Crews handled 61 power outages that affected a total of 13,363 customers Saturday. For most customers, power was restored within about 90 minutes, he said.
Most of the damage occurred in downtown and midtown Sacramento, Tudor said, and was caused by fallen trees or branches knocking down power lines or poles.
In the midst of dealing with wind damage, crews also responded to the scene of a traffic accident on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Marshall Avenue in Carmichael that left a power pole suspended above the roadway.
SMUD released photos and video of some of the damage and repair work.
