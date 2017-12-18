More Videos

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017 3:27

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017

Pause
Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like 1:13

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport 0:18

People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences 1:38

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences

Meet Duckie, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:27

Meet Duckie, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center 1:01

See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:28

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

  • Watch SMUD crews repair wind damage amid Saturday outages

    Wind storms on Saturday, Dec. 16 kept SMUD crews busy repairing damage to poles and power lines.

Wind storms on Saturday, Dec. 16 kept SMUD crews busy repairing damage to poles and power lines. SMUD Twitter
Wind storms on Saturday, Dec. 16 kept SMUD crews busy repairing damage to poles and power lines. SMUD Twitter

Local

Saturday’s gusty winds largely to blame for 61 SMUD power outages

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 18, 2017 02:59 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 04:20 PM

Sacramento Municipal Utility District crews were kept busy Saturday repairing damage to poles and power lines due to the high winds that began in the early morning hours and continued until early evening.

Most of the damage was caused by gusts that occurred during the early morning, said Jonathon Tudor, a SMUD spokesman. Crews handled 61 power outages that affected a total of 13,363 customers Saturday. For most customers, power was restored within about 90 minutes, he said.

Most of the damage occurred in downtown and midtown Sacramento, Tudor said, and was caused by fallen trees or branches knocking down power lines or poles.

In the midst of dealing with wind damage, crews also responded to the scene of a traffic accident on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Marshall Avenue in Carmichael that left a power pole suspended above the roadway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

SMUD released photos and video of some of the damage and repair work.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017 3:27

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017

Pause
Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like 1:13

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport 0:18

People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences 1:38

Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences

Meet Duckie, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:27

Meet Duckie, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center 1:01

See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:28

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

  • Watch SMUD crews repair wind damage amid Saturday outages

    Wind storms on Saturday, Dec. 16 kept SMUD crews busy repairing damage to poles and power lines.

Watch SMUD crews repair wind damage amid Saturday outages

View More Video