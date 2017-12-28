This shimmering artwork is a sight to behold along the Sacramento River

More Videos 1:44 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28 Pause 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 3:38 What is PTSD? 1:33 Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony 0:28 Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:50 5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program 1:28 A Sacramento State chemical spill has lab techs questioning their workplace safety 0:52 Sacramento's Bradshaw Shelter needs help to relieve shelter overcrowding 2:59 Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 0:34 The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River Along the River Walk in West Sacramento, “Subtile” is a shimmering and towering sculpture above the Sacramento River. The $500,000 piece was created by Czech artist Federico Diaz. It’s the emerging artist’s first outdoor public art piece. Along the River Walk in West Sacramento, “Subtile” is a shimmering and towering sculpture above the Sacramento River. The $500,000 piece was created by Czech artist Federico Diaz. It’s the emerging artist’s first outdoor public art piece. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Along the River Walk in West Sacramento, “Subtile” is a shimmering and towering sculpture above the Sacramento River. The $500,000 piece was created by Czech artist Federico Diaz. It’s the emerging artist’s first outdoor public art piece. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee