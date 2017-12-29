Rose Parade to again feature CHP’s Mounted Patrol Unit

For the second consecutive year, the California Highway Patrol’s Mounted Patrol Unit will take part in the annual Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, the department announced.
On Wednesday, six Belgian, Shire, Percheron, and Clydesdale draft horses, their CHP riders, and three CHP escorts traveled from Sacramento to Pasadena, according to a CHP news release. The 129th Rose Parade will feature flower-covered floats, marching bands, and other equestrian units from across the nation. The CHP’s Mounted Patrol Unit is one of 18 equestrian entries scheduled to take part in the parade.
This year marks the 31st anniversary of the department's mounted patrol unit. The mounted officers are responsible for patrolling and protecting the state Capitol, Capitol Park and hundreds of state properties in downtown Sacramento.
The parade, whose theme is “Making a Difference,” begins at 8 a.m. Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who played Lt. Dan Taylor in the movie “Forrest Gump,” will be the parade’s grand marshal. At 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Georgia plays Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
