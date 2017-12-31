Update: Five Sacramento dispensaries can sell recreational marijuana on Monday

State regulators this weekend have approved four more dispensaries in Sacramento to sell recreational marijuana starting Monday when new voter-approved laws begin, bringing the total to five outlets that can sell for non-medical purposes.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Abatin Wellness Center and Alpine Alternative were the latest to receive their temporary permits from the state. They join All About Wellness, Northstar Holistic Collective and A Therapeutic Alternative as Sacramento retailers that can sell recreational marijuana when the new year begins.
At All About Wellness on Sunday, owner Philip Blurton said he is planning on having two lines on Monday, one for patients and the other for recreational users.
“It’s nice to be one of the first dispensaries in California to have a medical and an adult use recreational license,” Blurton said. “Now we just have to be prepared.”
His shop was busy Sunday as medical users were trying to get their last purchases before new taxes kick in Monday. There was a line of about 10 people at the counter inside and a steady stream of people coming in and out the front door.
All About Wellness has an armed guard at the counter. The front door is remains locked at all times because of regulations, Blurton said, so a greeter stands at the metal door to open it for customers.
“Are we ready for what’s going to happen? We’re not sure,” Blurton said. “We don’t know if it’s going to be a rush of people. We really don’t know what to expect. We are fully staffed tomorrow, it’s all hands on deck.”
The five retailers mentioned are the only ones so far in Sacramento that have both of the city and state permits required to sell recreational marijuana starting Tuesday, when the new year kicks off the start of legalized sales of cannabis for non-medical use in California.
The state Bureau of Cannabis Control is working through the weekend to process applications. The city has issued its own permits to 10 applicants.
Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee
Sacramento recreational dispensaries
These dispensaries in Sacramento have been approved by state and city regulators to sell recreational marijuana starting New Year’s Day.
▪ Abatin Wellness Center, 2100 29th St., Sacramento, (916) 822-5699
▪ All About Wellness, 1900 19th St., Sacramento, (916) 454-4327
▪ Alpine Alternative, 8112 Alpine Ave., Sacramento, (916) 739-6337
▪ A Therapeutic Alternative, 3015 H St., Sacramento, (916) 822-4717
▪ Northstar Holistic Collective, 1236 C St., Sacramento, (916) 476-4344
Sources: California Bureau of Cannabis Control, City of Sacramento
