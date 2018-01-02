Mike Myers, 38, talks on his phone at the Farmers Market on Sun., Jan. 4, 2015 in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento-area residents will have to dial an area code with every call starting in February.
Mike Myers, 38, talks on his phone at the Farmers Market on Sun., Jan. 4, 2015 in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento-area residents will have to dial an area code with every call starting in February. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com
Mike Myers, 38, talks on his phone at the Farmers Market on Sun., Jan. 4, 2015 in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento-area residents will have to dial an area code with every call starting in February. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Local

Your days of dialing seven digits are numbered, Sacramento. Get ready for the 279.

By Tony Bizjak

tbizjak@sacbee.com

January 02, 2018 11:23 AM

Starting this spring, no longer can every Sacramentan claim to live in the “916.”

People in the six-county Sacramento region who sign up for new telephone numbers starting on March 10 may be assigned a new area code: 279.

The California Public Utilities Commission said population growth and proliferation of cell devices have nearly maxed out available 916 numbers.

The changes will, however, make local phone calls a bit more of a hassle this spring.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Starting on Feb. 10, the state will require people in the Sacramento region to dial the 916 area code in order to make a local call. Local callers also will have to dial a 1 before the area code if they are using a land line. Cell phone users also will have to dial 916 as of that date, but are not required to dial 1.

“If customers do not use the new dialing procedure, their calls will not be completed and a recording will instruct them to hang up and dial again,” the PUC says in an online update.

The area code serves parts of El Dorado, Solano, Sutter, Yolo, Placer, and Sacramento counties.

The 916 area code was created in 1947 as one of the original three area codes in California. There currently are about 8 million telephone numbers in the 916 area.

Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • How to prevent a home fire in the winter

    Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter
Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire 1:08

Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire
Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento 0:58

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento

View More Video