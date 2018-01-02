Why one local beverage company’s big order will keep it busy throughout January

A Sacramento-based drink company has announced some big news.
Burly Beverages, which specializes in natural soda syrups and shrubs that are used in cocktails at area bars and restaurants, recently signed its first agreement with a distributor, Fair Oaks-based Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits.
On Monday, Burly posted on social media to detail why the business will have a very busy January despite its tasting room being closed.
Happy 2018 Burly Friends, Fans & Family! We promised some big news today...so, here we go: Back in December we signed an agreement with a distributor for the first time in Burly history. This distributor, Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits, sells high-end spirits and mixers and their reach covers California/Nevada/Arizona. Now, we're just going to start with California...because it's huge and will keep us plenty busy for the time being! Here's where it gets exciting. We knew that Pacific Edge worked with clients like BevMo, Total Wine, Whole Foods, Nugget & Raley's...so we expected a decent first order...but, we've been working on Raley's for about 6 months now and they decided to place their first order with Pacific Edge right on top of our first production run...which is at once incredibly exciting and kind of harrowing! They increased our first order by FIVE TIMES. What does that mean? For one, it means that January is going to be a race to the finish line for us...we're going to have long days and some nights in "The Shrubbery" (our kitchen)...it means that we'll have to keep the @burly_b_giftshoppe_tastingroom closed until we're out of the woods (potentially all month) so that we can stay focused...it means that we're going to pass the torch on the Meatless Monday front again this month...and it means that we have to postpone our Burly Backyard BBQ a whole month (it'll now be on FEB 24th)...and, mostly it means that you will not be seeing @space_mannequin or @megasaurus much this month at all. Now, the shop WILL be closed...but, you can come thru by appointment...you can call the shop at 916-333-3879 or email at sales@burlybeverages.com. We'll be changing the event page for the BBQ and creating one for Meatless Monday later today so look for those! Again y'all, Happy New Year. We're sending Burly vibes out to to you and yours...together we're all going to have our best and most Burlyest year yet! Cheers! XOXOXO #burly #burlybeverages #burlyvibes #hellaburlytho #getburly #beburly #stayburly #soburly #burlynewyear #burly2018 #burlytheworld #burlytime #happyburlyeverybody
“Here’s where it gets exciting,” the Instagram post reads. “We knew that Pacific Edge worked with clients like BevMo, Total Wine, Whole Foods, Nugget & Raley’s...so we expected a decent first order...but, we’ve been working on Raley’s for about 6 months now and they decided to place their first order with Pacific Edge right on top of our first production run...which is at once incredibly exciting and kind of harrowing! They increased our first order by FIVE TIMES.”
The post continues that because of the big order, Burly will not participate in its monthly Meatless Monday event held at Old Ironsides and its postponing the Burly Backyard BBQ until next month.
Even with the boost in business, appointments for visits to its shop on Del Paso Boulevard can be made by calling 916-333-3879 or emailing sales@burlybeverages.com.
