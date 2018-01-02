Skier dies after snow rescue at Heavenly

A 49-year-old beginning skier from Santa Rosa died last week from injuries suffered while skiing at Heavenly Ski Resort, official reports state.
The skier was identified Tuesday as Lewis Carillo III by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred Wednesday, Dec. 27, near a beginner trail. Lake Valley Fire Protection District responded to the call from Heavenly, on Lake Tahoe’s south shore.
“Although this was originally a solo ski accident, a second party was injured trying to assist in the rescue of (Carillo),” said Kileigh Labrado, a spokeswoman for the fire district. Rescuers had to use ropes to pull the injured pair to a stable, flat area.
The second injured skier was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Carillo was pronounced deceased after lengthy measures to save him, Labrado said.
“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, vice president of mountain division and chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort.
Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch
