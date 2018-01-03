This Sacramento clinic is offering free spay and neuter for cats all month long

More Videos 1:27 Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 Pause 2:41 Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:31 Paul Petrovich versus the Sacramento City Council 0:35 Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:41 It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 1:03 Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018 1:34 'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 1:24 Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Meet 'affectionate and playful' Rowdy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. He's free to adopt. Rowdy (A728947), a 10 year old male tabby, has "an affectionate and playful personality and will make someone a terrific cat," Bradshaw Animal Shelter says. His adoption fee is sponsored, so he's free to adopt. The clinic next to the shelter is offering free spay and neuter for county residents' cats all month long. Rowdy (A728947), a 10 year old male tabby, has "an affectionate and playful personality and will make someone a terrific cat," Bradshaw Animal Shelter says. His adoption fee is sponsored, so he's free to adopt. The clinic next to the shelter is offering free spay and neuter for county residents' cats all month long. Bradshaw Animal Shelter via Facebook

Rowdy (A728947), a 10 year old male tabby, has "an affectionate and playful personality and will make someone a terrific cat," Bradshaw Animal Shelter says. His adoption fee is sponsored, so he's free to adopt. The clinic next to the shelter is offering free spay and neuter for county residents' cats all month long. Bradshaw Animal Shelter via Facebook