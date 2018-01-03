This Sacramento clinic is offering free spay and neuter for cats all month long

Have a cat that needs to be spayed or neutered?
You’re in luck this month.
Animal Spay and Neuter, next door to the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road in Sacramento, is offering free procedures for county residents’ cats through January.
“Our New Year Resolution is to spay and neuter more cats than ever before,” the clinic says in a Facebook post.
The clinic says its goal is to stop pet overpopulation, which contributes to the stray population and to overcrowded animal shelters, among other issues.
An average litter size for a cat is three to five kittens and one cat can have two to three litters per year, Fayette Humane Society and the Humane Society of the United States say. This means, between a pair of cats and their kittens, they can have up to 420,000 kittens in seven years, the Fayette Humane Society reports.
“Help responsibly control the cat population – join us in our efforts,” the Bradshaw Animal Shelter says in a Facebook post.
To schedule an appointment, contact 916-368-7314.
Shelter’s Big Dogs Free to Adopt
The Bradshaw Animal Shelter has plenty of big dogs to choose from – and many are free to adopt.
“Lots of new dogs became available this weekend and new dogs arrive daily,” says PB SOC, a group that trains, holds playgroups for and gives affection to large dogs at Bradshaw.
You can find a list of big dogs at saccountydogs.com or adoptable listings.
