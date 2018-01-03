More Videos

  • Meet 'affectionate and playful' Rowdy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. He's free to adopt.

    Rowdy (A728947), a 10 year old male tabby, has "an affectionate and playful personality and will make someone a terrific cat," Bradshaw Animal Shelter says. His adoption fee is sponsored, so he's free to adopt. The clinic next to the shelter is offering free spay and neuter for county residents' cats all month long.

Rowdy (A728947), a 10 year old male tabby, has "an affectionate and playful personality and will make someone a terrific cat," Bradshaw Animal Shelter says. His adoption fee is sponsored, so he's free to adopt. The clinic next to the shelter is offering free spay and neuter for county residents' cats all month long. Bradshaw Animal Shelter via Facebook
Bradshaw Animal Shelter via Facebook

Local

This Sacramento clinic is offering free spay and neuter for cats all month long

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

January 03, 2018 12:53 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 2 MINUTES AGO

Have a cat that needs to be spayed or neutered?

You’re in luck this month.

Animal Spay and Neuter, next door to the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road in Sacramento, is offering free procedures for county residents’ cats through January.

“Our New Year Resolution is to spay and neuter more cats than ever before,” the clinic says in a Facebook post.

Our New Year Resolution is to spay and neuter more cats than ever before. To start it off we are offering FREE spays and...

Posted by Animal Spay and Neuter - Sacramento on Thursday, December 28, 2017

The clinic says its goal is to stop pet overpopulation, which contributes to the stray population and to overcrowded animal shelters, among other issues.

An average litter size for a cat is three to five kittens and one cat can have two to three litters per year, Fayette Humane Society and the Humane Society of the United States say. This means, between a pair of cats and their kittens, they can have up to 420,000 kittens in seven years, the Fayette Humane Society reports.

“Help responsibly control the cat population – join us in our efforts,” the Bradshaw Animal Shelter says in a Facebook post.

To schedule an appointment, contact 916-368-7314.

Shelter’s Big Dogs Free to Adopt

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter has plenty of big dogs to choose from – and many are free to adopt.

“Lots of new dogs became available this weekend and new dogs arrive daily,” says PB SOC, a group that trains, holds playgroups for and gives affection to large dogs at Bradshaw.

FREE ADOPTIONS!All altered large breed dogs are currently free with approval, and generous donors are sponsoring the...

Posted by PB SOC on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

You can find a list of big dogs at saccountydogs.com or adoptable listings.

