Sacramento is a great place to stick to an active lifestyle, study says

When people make New Year’s resolutions, one of the most popular promises is improving health.
For those who plan to stick to that resolution, Sacramento is among one of the best cities to get fit, according to a national survey.
Sacramento ranks 13th overall on WalletHub’s “Best & Worst Cities for an Active Lifestyle” list for 2018.
The survey ranks the top 100 cities in the United States to work on a healthy lifestyle. Chicago ranks No. 1 overall with a score of 59.68, while Hialeah, Fla., brings up the rear at 19.23.
Sacramento, which received an overall score of 49.3, is boosted by being No. 1 in multiple categories: bike-sharing program, skateboard parks per capita, and proximity to a major lake or ocean.
California’s capital city also ranked in the top 10 in sports clubs per capita (sixth), Little Leagues per 100,000 residents (eighth), weather (ninth), presence in Fitbit’s “Fittest Cities in America” ranking (ninth), bike score (ninth) and playgrounds per capita (10th).
Two places where Sacramento scored poorly are average monthly fitness-club fees and air quality, ranking 81st in both.
In California, two cities scored higher: San Francisco (56.57) was third and San Diego (55.71) fourth.
WalletHub, a site which specializes in credit reports, compared 100 cities using “budget and participation” and “sports and outdoors” as its main dimensions. It used data from several sources – including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Meetup, Bikeshare.com and Fitbit – to conduct its study.
