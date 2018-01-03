Sacramento is a great place to stick to an active lifestyle, study says

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Ten-year-old amputee and wildfire survivor Lilly Biagini received a surprise from Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin at her school in Healdsburg. McClurkin recognized Lilly for her courage in the face of adversity after the Northern California wildfires destroyed her family’s home and belongings, including Lilly’s prosthetic legs. Since the fires, Lilly has received new legs. She proudly used them while learning classic Globetrotter tricks in front of hundreds of classmates at St. John the Baptist Catholic School. The Globetrotters play in Sacramento on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 and 6 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.