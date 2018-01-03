Sacramento shelter worked hard to save this pup. Now Cowboy has found his happy ending.

“We like to turn sad cases into happy endings,” Bradshaw Animal Shelter says.

In the case of a dog named Cowboy, the shelter did just that.

On Nov. 21, the shelter announced on Facebook that it was caring for a severely emaciated stray.

A video captured the severity of Cowboy’s condition: He was so skinny and malnourished, he couldn’t even walk or eat, having to be carried and fed through a tube.

Cowboy - our survivor At Bradshaw Shelter we like to turn sad cases into happy endings. That's what we're really hoping for with Cowboy. He was found as a stray and severely malnourished. He required a feeding tube and an IV when he got to Bradshaw. We honestly weren't sure if he was going to make it. Our vet and animal care staff have been working hard to get Cowboy healthy again. He went out to a foster home to gain weight, gain strength and gain confidence. He won't be available for adoption for some time, but we are so happy that he's doing better every day! Posted by Bradshaw Animal Shelter on Tuesday, November 21, 2017

“We honestly weren’t sure if he was going to make it,” the shelter said in the post.

With the help of the shelter’s veterinary and animal care staff, along with a loving foster, he started “doing better every day,” the shelter said.

Updates on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 showed his remarkable progress:

Cowboy is doing GREAT Remember our sweet Cowboy? He came to us so weak and emaciated he couldn't eat on his own or walk? Well this is the power of foster care, time and love. Look how well he is doing!Also, if you are near our Petco location today (8840 Madison Ave) he will be hanging out with his foster mom in our adoption center, accepting visitors. He still isn't ready for adoption, but he is accepting love of all kinds. Posted by Bradshaw Animal Shelter on Thursday, November 30, 2017

We love updates on our favorite miracle dog Cowboy. His foster mom send us this - he is all ready for the holidays!... Posted by Bradshaw Animal Shelter on Thursday, December 7, 2017

Then, today, came the update everyone was waiting for: He’s been adopted.

Cowboy even has a cat sibling to keep him company, photos with the shelter’s Facebook post show.

Cowboy, our little miracle dog, is finally living the good life in his new forever home. Our med staff was so happy to... Posted by Bradshaw Animal Shelter on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

“Cowboy, our little miracle dog, is finally living the good life in his new forever home,” the shelter posted on Facebook with a bunch of photos. “Our med staff was so happy to say their goodbyes to this happy, healthy guy.”