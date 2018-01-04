More Videos

Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018 1:03

Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018

Pause
Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:41

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul 3:32

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento 0:58

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento

Meet 'affectionate and playful' Rowdy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. He's free to adopt. 0:53

Meet 'affectionate and playful' Rowdy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. He's free to adopt.

Paul Petrovich versus the Sacramento City Council 2:31

Paul Petrovich versus the Sacramento City Council

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews 1:12

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews

Ski patrol explains avalanche control at Squaw Valley 1:40

Ski patrol explains avalanche control at Squaw Valley

  • Community says farewell to Sophie and Sara

    Sophie and Sara, ages 12 and 9, were found in the car of their father, Hamdy Rouin, on New Year’s Eve. The two young sisters died in what police say was a murder-suicide by their father.

Community says farewell to Sophie and Sara

Sophie and Sara, ages 12 and 9, were found in the car of their father, Hamdy Rouin, on New Year’s Eve. The two young sisters died in what police say was a murder-suicide by their father.
Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee
Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Local

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Ten-year-old amputee and wildfire survivor Lilly Biagini received a surprise from Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin at her school in Healdsburg. McClurkin recognized Lilly for her courage in the face of adversity after the Northern California wildfires destroyed her family’s home and belongings, including Lilly’s prosthetic legs. Since the fires, Lilly has received new legs. She proudly used them while learning classic Globetrotter tricks in front of hundreds of classmates at St. John the Baptist Catholic School. The Globetrotters play in Sacramento on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 and 6 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.

Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018

Weather

Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018

The first Sierra snow survey confirms slow a start to winter 2017-2018. When the measurements were done, the Department of Water Resources reported the dismal numbers: just 1.3 inches of snow on average, and a “snow water content” of 0.4 inches. That was 3 percent of average for early January.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home & Garden

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.