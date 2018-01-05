More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento 0:58

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

See how Oroville dam spillway transformed from May-November in two minutes 2:16

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Community says farewell to Sophie and Sara 1:09

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:28

Meet 'affectionate and playful' Rowdy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. He's free to adopt. 0:53

A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States 2:36

UPcyclePOP brings remade items to market 1:36

  • Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project

    The Department of Water Resources posted an update on the project, which is moving along in phase 2 of the repairs, on Dec. 13.

The Department of Water Resources posted an update on the project, which is moving along in phase 2 of the repairs, on Dec. 13.
Department of Water Resources
Ten-year-old amputee and wildfire survivor Lilly Biagini received a surprise from Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin at her school in Healdsburg. McClurkin recognized Lilly for her courage in the face of adversity after the Northern California wildfires destroyed her family’s home and belongings, including Lilly’s prosthetic legs. Since the fires, Lilly has received new legs. She proudly used them while learning classic Globetrotter tricks in front of hundreds of classmates at St. John the Baptist Catholic School. The Globetrotters play in Sacramento on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 and 6 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.

The first Sierra snow survey confirms slow a start to winter 2017-2018. When the measurements were done, the Department of Water Resources reported the dismal numbers: just 1.3 inches of snow on average, and a “snow water content” of 0.4 inches. That was 3 percent of average for early January.

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.