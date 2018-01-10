Why Golden 1 Center is now a place for ‘the world’s biggest acts ... to call home’

Golden 1 Center has helped make Sacramento a destination for numerous concerts, shows and events.

Since opening in September 2016, the home of the Kings has also hosted several big musical acts, including Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Janet Jackson. The arena was the nation’s 15th-busiest concert venue in 2017, according to concert trade publication Pollstar.

“The world’s biggest acts have a new stage to call home,” Vivek Ranadive, Kings owner and chairman, wrote in a statement. “Golden 1 Center is a must-play for artists of every genre, creating an epicenter of entertainment for the city of Sacramento and Northern California.”

But G1C isn’t just for concerts and Kings games. There are already several events slated for 2018, including Disney on Ice, World Wrestling Entertainment and a visit from comedian Jeff Dunham.

There are a handful of events scheduled for the rest of January, including the Harlem Globetrotters on Monday, the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series (Jan. 19-21), Professional Bull Riders (Jan. 26-28) and Katy Perry will perform during her “Witness: The Tour” on Jan. 31.

Also, the Kings have two more home games this month: Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers and on Jan. 17 against the Utah Jazz. Overall, the Kings also have 22 more games at Golden 1 Center this season, plus a not-yet-determined number when next season tips off in October.

Some more notable events include:

▪ Country singer Miranda Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour (Feb. 8)

▪ World Wrestling Entertainment Live, Road to Wrestlemania (Feb. 10)

▪ Disney on Ice (Feb. 15-19)

▪ Comedian Jeff Dunham’s Passively Aggressive Tour (Feb. 28)

▪ James Taylor and his All-Star Band, with special guest Bonnie Raitt (June 3)

▪ Sam Smith on his Thrill Of It All Tour (Aug. 24)

Also, Maroon 5 will make its second Golden 1 Center appearance on June 2, as will Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on July 22.

For more information on upcoming events, visit golden1center.com.