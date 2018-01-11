Eppie’s Great Race 2018 will be finale for 45-year tradition

More Videos 0:24 See spotted owls in the wild Pause 1:21 Sacramento cop's drug arrest follows investigation stemming from Oct. 13 tip 2:22 Sacramento never looked so good as photographer unveils time-lapse film 1:54 How to avoid a wrong-way driver 1:21 Michael Tubbs on becoming Mayor of Stockton 1:35 'They want to invade our privacy': Open-garage-door policy offends some residents 0:24 Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek 0:44 Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:56 Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:57 Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video: Amputee Malyia Jeffers transcends physical challenges in Eppie's first 'Epic Challenge' 2015: Malyia Jeffers, the little Sacramento girl who lost her hands and feet, raised her arms in triumph, one of 13 Shriners Hospital kids who transcended their physical challenges to complete the first ever Eppie’s Great Race “Epic Challenge.” Video provided by father Ryan Jeffers. 2015: Malyia Jeffers, the little Sacramento girl who lost her hands and feet, raised her arms in triumph, one of 13 Shriners Hospital kids who transcended their physical challenges to complete the first ever Eppie’s Great Race “Epic Challenge.” Video provided by father Ryan Jeffers.

