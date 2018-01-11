Eppie’s Great Race 2018 will be finale for 45-year tradition

More Videos

See spotted owls in the wild 0:24

See spotted owls in the wild

Pause
Sacramento cop's drug arrest follows investigation stemming from Oct. 13 tip 1:21

Sacramento cop's drug arrest follows investigation stemming from Oct. 13 tip

Sacramento never looked so good as photographer unveils time-lapse film 2:22

Sacramento never looked so good as photographer unveils time-lapse film

How to avoid a wrong-way driver 1:54

How to avoid a wrong-way driver

Michael Tubbs on becoming Mayor of Stockton 1:21

Michael Tubbs on becoming Mayor of Stockton

'They want to invade our privacy': Open-garage-door policy offends some residents 1:35

'They want to invade our privacy': Open-garage-door policy offends some residents

Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek 0:24

Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:44

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

  • Video: Amputee Malyia Jeffers transcends physical challenges in Eppie's first 'Epic Challenge'

    2015: Malyia Jeffers, the little Sacramento girl who lost her hands and feet, raised her arms in triumph, one of 13 Shriners Hospital kids who transcended their physical challenges to complete the first ever Eppie’s Great Race “Epic Challenge.” Video provided by father Ryan Jeffers.

2015: Malyia Jeffers, the little Sacramento girl who lost her hands and feet, raised her arms in triumph, one of 13 Shriners Hospital kids who transcended their physical challenges to complete the first ever Eppie’s Great Race “Epic Challenge.” Video provided by father Ryan Jeffers.
2015: Malyia Jeffers, the little Sacramento girl who lost her hands and feet, raised her arms in triumph, one of 13 Shriners Hospital kids who transcended their physical challenges to complete the first ever Eppie’s Great Race “Epic Challenge.” Video provided by father Ryan Jeffers.

Local

Eppie’s Great Race 2018 will be finale for 45-year tradition

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

January 11, 2018 04:26 PM

Eppie’s Great Race, a Sacramento tradition for 45 years, will come to an end in July.

Organizers announced Thursday that 2018 will be the finale for what is popularly regarded as the world’s oldest triathlon.

Eppie Johnson, the owner of a chain of 24-hour coffee shops, launched the event in 1974 as part promotion and part fundraiser. Over the years, the race has raised $1.2 million for Sacramento County Therapeutic Recreation Services, which provides activities for people with developmental disabilities, said George Johnson, Eppie’s son.

The decision to end the event was a difficult one, but was prompted by a steady decline in participation that began a few years before Eppie Johnson’s death in 2013, his son said. The triathlon – featuring a 5.82-mil run, a 12.5-mile bike ride and 6.10-mile paddle along the American River Parkway – typically drew 1,600 to 1,700 participants, George Johnson said. But the numbers declined over the past decade, dropping to a little more than 1,000 in 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He attributed the decline to competition from an increasing number of running events in the area. The Johnson family decided it was appropriate to end Eppie’s Great Race after its 45th year, noting that his father was 45 years old when he started the event.

“Instead of just letting it kind of fade away, we wanted it to go out with a bang,” Johnson said.

For people who have had Eppie’s Great Race on their bucket list of goals, he said, this is the year to finally participate. Online registration for the July 21 event has begun, at http://www.eppiesgreatrace.org/race-overview/, and Johnson encourages people to sign up early to take advantage of the lowest fees. Some “throwback” pricing may be offered periodically, so those planning to participate should keep an eye on the website, he said.

Eppie’s Great Race Foundation will continue to sponsor Eppie’s Kids Duathlon, featuring running and bicycling, for children ages 3 to 13, in the fall.

Johnson said the foundation also is set up to continue funding Sacramento County Therapeutic Recreation Services despite the demise of the fundraising triathlon.

“My dad always said that Eppie’s Great Race had woven its way into the fabric of the community,” Johnson said. But things change, he added, and the time has come for other events to weave their way into that fabric for a new generation.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

See spotted owls in the wild 0:24

See spotted owls in the wild

Pause
Sacramento cop's drug arrest follows investigation stemming from Oct. 13 tip 1:21

Sacramento cop's drug arrest follows investigation stemming from Oct. 13 tip

Sacramento never looked so good as photographer unveils time-lapse film 2:22

Sacramento never looked so good as photographer unveils time-lapse film

How to avoid a wrong-way driver 1:54

How to avoid a wrong-way driver

Michael Tubbs on becoming Mayor of Stockton 1:21

Michael Tubbs on becoming Mayor of Stockton

'They want to invade our privacy': Open-garage-door policy offends some residents 1:35

'They want to invade our privacy': Open-garage-door policy offends some residents

Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek 0:24

Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:44

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

  • See spotted owls in the wild

    The economy in rural Northern California was crippled in the 1990s when a federal judge shut down logging in old growth forests to protect the northern spotted owl. Now, researchers worry that the underground marijuana industry that sprang up in timber country after the collapse is contributing to the owl’s ongoing demise.

See spotted owls in the wild

View More Video