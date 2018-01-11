Roseville police arr searching for this older model gray Jeep Cherokee in connection with an armed robbery at a home near Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oaks boulevards Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. The Jeep had white stripes or tape on the lower body molding, according to police.
Armed robbers confront resident in garage of Roseville home

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

January 11, 2018 07:38 PM

Roseville police seek help locating a vehicle linked to an armed robbery at a residence Thursday afternoon.

The robbery occurred about 4 p.m. at a home on Bushy Trail Street, near Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oaks boulevards. A resident was in his garage when three men entered, pointed a handgun at him and demanded property, according to a Police Department Facebook post. They took the man’s property, then left in an older model gray Jeep Cherokee with white stripes or tape on the lower body molding, the news release said.

The robbers were described as two black men and a black male juvenile, with short twisted hair and wearing hooded sweatshirts.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, according to police.

Anyone who spots the Jeep is asked to call Roseville police dispatch at 916-774-5000, ext.1. Information about the vehicle or the people suspected in the robbery may be emailed to Officer Kyle Mallatt at kmallatt@roseville.ca.us and refer to Case No. 2018-2133.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

