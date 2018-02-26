Two injured after ATV travels off cliff into Cache Creek

A Williams man and an 8-year-old boy were seriously injured Sunday afternoon when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding went off a cliff and into a creek in a rural area of Yolo County.
The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a collision near County Road 40 south of Highway 16, north of the community of Rumsey, at 2:28 p.m. Officers learned that an ATV driven by 44-year-old Brad Charles Davis had been driven over a cliff and landed in Cache Creek, according to CHP news release.
The CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations responded to provide a hoist rescue, and the two victims were flown to UC Davis Medical Center.
Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected of being factors in the incident, the news release said.
