Safety training offered for church, school, business administrators

In the wake of mass shootings at churches, schools and other venues nationwide, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is offering a safety training and education program.
The approximately three-hour seminar geared to administrators in places of worship, schools and workplaces, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Capital Christian Center, 9470 Micron Ave. in the Rosemont area.
"The goal of this training is awareness, prevention and surviving violence," states a Sheriff's Department news release. "Though we cannot predict one's actions, we want to help increase community awareness and help empower people in our communities to understand potential hazards in their surroundings and reduce the chances of a tragic event."
The department currently is limiting training to two members from each organization. The training session is offered free of charge, but those attending must have a ticket.
Never miss a local story.
For more information and to secure a ticket online, see the Sheriff's Department's website, www.sacsheriff.com.
Comments