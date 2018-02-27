Woodland teen arrested in Ross store parking lot shooting

A 17-year-old Woodland boy has been arrested in the Feb. 12 shooting in the parking lot of a Woodland Ross Dress for Less store that injured one person.
The victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot while he was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot at 1388 E. Main St., according to Woodland police.
About 7 a.m. Tuesday, police detectives and SWAT members served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Thomas Street in Woodland after detectives learned that the 17-year-old suspect was inside the home, according to a Police Department news release.
Officers, using a public address system, repeatedly instructed the occupants of the home to come outside. When the requests went unanswered, SWAT members forced their way into the home. Four people were eventually escorted out of the residence without injury, the news release said. The 17-year-old suspect was among the occupants.
He was taken into custody without incident and later booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police said they continue to investigate the case, and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Woodland Police Department at 530-666-2411.
Never miss a local story.
Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Comments