Yuba County men arrested in alleged gang shooting

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

February 28, 2018 04:55 PM

Two alleged gang members are in Yuba County Jail, accused of firing shots into an Olivehurst residence Sunday night.

No one was injured in the shooting, which was reported about 8:18 p.m. in the 4800 block of Tulsa Avenue. Deputies found multiple bullet casings in the roadway and determined that a home had been struck by gunfire, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

A deputy contacted a group of people walking away from the area, one of whom was found to be illegally carrying a handgun, the news release said. The man, identified as 20-year-old Ricardo Hernandez of Olivehurst, was detained and later arrested on suspicion of shooting at an occupied residence, concealed weapons offenses and participating in a gang crime.

Detectives on Monday identified and arrested a second suspect, 24-year-old Ruben Agustine Blajos of Olivehurst. Blajos was booked on suspicion of shooting at an occupied residence, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and participating in a gang crime, according to the news release.

Both men, identified by the Sheriff's Office as Sureno gang members, are being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The Sheriff's Office reported that the investigation is continuing in a effort to identify other possible suspects in the shooting.

