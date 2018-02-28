Placer County leaders invite community to join in school safety forum

In response to heightened concerns following the recent mass shooting at a Florida High School, Placer County leaders will hold a school safety forum March 8 in Roseville.
Parents, teachers, students and others in the community are invited to join the discussion about how the community can work together to prevent such attacks, according to a county news release. Topics will include how to recognize the warning signs of a potential attacker, actions that have been taken to improve school safety, and what resources are available to deal with mental health or public safety concerns.
Representatives of school and law enforcement agencies will open the forum with brief presentations,and respond to comments and questions.
Jack Duran, Placer County's District 1 supervisor, will host the event, which will also include leaders from the Roseville Joint Union High School District, Placer County Office of Education, Roseville Police Department, Placer County Sheriff's Office and Placer County Health and Human Services.
Never miss a local story.
The forum will begin at 7 p.m. in Jones Hall in the @The Grounds event venue, 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville.
Comments