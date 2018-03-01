More Videos

Local

Lincoln High School student detained after alleged threat to shoot up campus

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 01, 2018 03:32 PM

A Lincoln High School student was detained Thursday after allegedly threatening a shooting at the school.

The Lincoln Police Department posted on its Facebook page a letter from Lincoln High principal Jay Berns to families of students at the school.

The letter says administrators were informed that a student stated, "I will shoot this school up." School administrators notified the Lincoln Police Department, and the student who made the statement was detained. The student "will be facing appropriate discipline," the letter states.

"We encourage families to discuss with their students that making statements related to school shootings or harming students/staff is not appropriate and will not be tolerated," the letter states.

The letter urges parents, guardians and students who have information that concerns them to immediately call the school or the Lincoln Police Department.

Law enforcement agencies have responded to two other threats at Placer County schools in the past week. Granite Bay High School was locked down Tuesday afternoon after a threatening note was found in a restroom on campus, and on Friday, Adelante High School in Roseville was locked down under similar circumstances. In both cases, the lockdowns were lifted after officers searched the campuses.

