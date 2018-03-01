More Videos

Local

Threats against two Elk Grove schools deemed ‘not credible’

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 01, 2018 04:27 PM

Police and school officials investigated threats against an Elk Grove Unified School District high school and middle school Wednesday, both of which were deemed not be be credible.

In a Facebook post early Wednesday, district officials reported receiving information about a social media post that indicated the intent to do harm to a school with the initialism "EGHS." Elk Grove police and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department investigated the threat and determined that the originator of the post has no known residence or affiliation with the district. District officials said there was no indication that the threat was directed at Elk Grove High School or any other school in the district.

Also on Wednesday, Harriet Eddy Middle School officials received a report of a threat posted on social media by a student, district spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton said in an email. The school resource officer and school administrators investigated the report. They identified and detained the student who made the threat and the student’s parents and found the threat not to be credible, Pinkerton said.

Notices regarding the incident were sent to parents of Harriet Eddy Middle School students Wednesday night, she said.

An increase in threats against schools has been reported nationwide since the mass shooting of students at a Florida high school.

