One person seriously injured after five people caught in Squaw Valley avalanche

One person was seriously injured in an inbounds avalanche at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort early Friday afternoon.

Five people were caught in the avalanche, which was reported at 1:40 p.m. in an area near the Olympic Lady chairlift, according to a news release issued by the resort.

The Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski patrols responded, along with the Placer County Sheriff's Office, North Tahoe Fire Department, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, and Homewood Ski Patrol.

They located three males and two females. One suffered a serious lower-body injury and was transported by the North Tahoe Fire Department to Tahoe Forest Hospital. Another was rescued by Squaw Valley rescue teams, transported to the Tahoe Truckee Medical Group at the base of Squaw Valley and subsequently released. The three other people were not injured, the news release said.

More than 100 professional ski patrollers, emergency personnel and several avalanche rescue dogs responded. They searched the area numerous times and concluded that they had accounted for all those initially reported missing, according to the news release.

An investigation will be conducted to determine what triggered the avalanche, the news release said. Squaw Valley was closed for the remainder of the day due to the avalanche hazard.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee issued an avalanche warning for the backcountry in the Lake Tahoe area, effective from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.