More Videos

How well do you know Sacramento’s recycling rules? Test yourself 0:56

How well do you know Sacramento’s recycling rules? Test yourself

Pause
'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore 1:45

'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore

'Stay home:' Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierras during intense winter storm 0:27

"Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierras during intense winter storm

Sacramento responds to animal shelter's call for blankets 1:05

Sacramento responds to animal shelter's call for blankets

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort 0:28

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort

'You need to help them until they're stable' 5:19

'You need to help them until they're stable'

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50 0:50

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50

G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna 2:20

G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display 1:10

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display

Sutter's Fort needs roof renovations 1:09

Sutter's Fort needs roof renovations

An avalanche shook Squaw Valley March 2 during a massive winter storm. Placer County Sheriff's Department
An avalanche shook Squaw Valley March 2 during a massive winter storm. Placer County Sheriff's Department

Local

One person seriously injured after five people caught in Squaw Valley avalanche

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 02, 2018 03:40 AM

One person was seriously injured in an inbounds avalanche at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort early Friday afternoon.

Five people were caught in the avalanche, which was reported at 1:40 p.m. in an area near the Olympic Lady chairlift, according to a news release issued by the resort.

The Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski patrols responded, along with the Placer County Sheriff's Office, North Tahoe Fire Department, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, and Homewood Ski Patrol.

They located three males and two females. One suffered a serious lower-body injury and was transported by the North Tahoe Fire Department to Tahoe Forest Hospital. Another was rescued by Squaw Valley rescue teams, transported to the Tahoe Truckee Medical Group at the base of Squaw Valley and subsequently released. The three other people were not injured, the news release said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 100 professional ski patrollers, emergency personnel and several avalanche rescue dogs responded. They searched the area numerous times and concluded that they had accounted for all those initially reported missing, according to the news release.

An investigation will be conducted to determine what triggered the avalanche, the news release said. Squaw Valley was closed for the remainder of the day due to the avalanche hazard.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee issued an avalanche warning for the backcountry in the Lake Tahoe area, effective from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How well do you know Sacramento’s recycling rules? Test yourself 0:56

How well do you know Sacramento’s recycling rules? Test yourself

Pause
'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore 1:45

'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore

'Stay home:' Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierras during intense winter storm 0:27

"Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierras during intense winter storm

Sacramento responds to animal shelter's call for blankets 1:05

Sacramento responds to animal shelter's call for blankets

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort 0:28

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort

'You need to help them until they're stable' 5:19

'You need to help them until they're stable'

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50 0:50

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50

G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna 2:20

G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display 1:10

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display

Sutter's Fort needs roof renovations 1:09

Sutter's Fort needs roof renovations

'We're doing all the right things,' says San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore

View More Video