Man and woman sought in armed robbery at midtown Sacramento business

Sacramento police have released surveillance photos of a man and woman sought in an armed robbery at a midtown business.
The robbery was reported at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 19 at a business in the 2100 block of S Street. The two stole merchandised and threatened an individual with a handgun, then fled the area, according to a Police Department Facebook post.
The man is described as black, 18 to 20 years old, with short hair, a thin build and wearing a 49ers jacket.
The woman is described as black, 18 to 20 years old, with dark brown hair and wearing a black jacket.
Anyone who recognizes them, or who has information pertaining to the robbery, is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department's dispatch center at 916-264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
