Surveillance photos show a man and woman sought in an armed robbery that occurred Feb. 19, 2018 at a business in the 2100 block of S Street, in midtown Sacramento. Sacramento Police Department

Local

Man and woman sought in armed robbery at midtown Sacramento business

By Cathy Locke

March 02, 2018 09:33 PM

Sacramento police have released surveillance photos of a man and woman sought in an armed robbery at a midtown business.

The robbery was reported at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 19 at a business in the 2100 block of S Street. The two stole merchandised and threatened an individual with a handgun, then fled the area, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

The man is described as black, 18 to 20 years old, with short hair, a thin build and wearing a 49ers jacket.

The woman is described as black, 18 to 20 years old, with dark brown hair and wearing a black jacket.

Anyone who recognizes them, or who has information pertaining to the robbery, is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department's dispatch center at 916-264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

