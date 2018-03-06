A tip led deputies to one man's computer. Now he's facing child porn charges.

A Sacramento man accused of child sex acts and possessing more than 1,000 images of child pornography was arraigned Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court as investigators continue to try to identify potential victims in the case.
Javontae D. Rucker, 26, stood, head bowed, in a corner of a courtroom's holding cell to formally face a count each of possessing matter depicting sexual conduct of a person under 18 years of age, lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and oral copulation of a child younger than 10 years old - acts that Sacramento County District Attorney's prosecutors allege happened between February 2017 and March of this year.
Rucker, booked Friday into Sacramento County Main Jail, had been held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman increased bail to $500,000 at the Tuesday hearing and ordered the Sacramento man to return to court March 13.
A tip led Sacramento County sheriff's investigators with the department's Internet Crimes Against Children detail to Rucker, sheriff's officials said in a statement earlier Tuesday. Investigators found what they say were accounts tied to Rucker that contained images of child pornography in hundreds of digital files.
Those same investigators are also trying to pinpoint locations where the acts allegedly occurred and where the images were captured. Anyone with information can call Sacramento County Sheriff's office at (916) 874-3002 or visit www.sacsheriff.com
