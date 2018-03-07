Applicants sought for Placer County grand jury

The Placer County Superior Court is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the 2018-19 grand jury.
The grand jury's one-year- term begins July 1, 2018 and ends June 30, 2019.
Applicants must be United States citizens, at least 18 years old and have lived in Placer County a minimum of one year immediately prior to becoming a grand juror, according to a Superior Court news release.
Applicants should be prepared to devote 40 to 50 hours per month to grand jury service.
Current grand jury members will hold a meet-and-greet session April 18 for to discuss the workings of the grand jury with prospective applicants. The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the grand jury's office, 11532 B Ave., in Auburn.
Additional information and applications for grand jury service are available by calling the Court Executive Office at 916-408-6186, of on the Superior Court website, www.placer.courts.ca.gov.
Applications are due by May 11.
