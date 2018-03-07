Retired police dog believed poisoned during burglary at Redding home

A retired police dog is believed to have been poisoned during the burglary of a residence belonging to a Redding police officer.
The break-in occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Trumpet Drive. The burglars forced their way into the home and stole numerous firearms that were secured inside the residence, according to a Redding Police Department news release.
After the homeowners discovered the burglary, they noticed that the retired police dog was acting ill. The dog was rushed to a local veterinary hospital, where the poisoning was confirmed, the news release said. The dog was being treated Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information pertaining to the burglary and animal cruelty case is asked to call the Redding Police Department Investigations Division at 530-225-4200. A Secret Witness Reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.
