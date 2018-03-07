More Videos

Samhita Kumar wins the California Central Valley Spelling Bee again 193

Samhita Kumar wins the California Central Valley Spelling Bee again

Pause
See how March’s snowfall dramatically changed the Sierra snowpack 41

See how March’s snowfall dramatically changed the Sierra snowpack

While smoking, this arsonist used flammable liquid to ignite a vehicle in Stockton 60

While smoking, this arsonist used flammable liquid to ignite a vehicle in Stockton

Crews battle Orangevale house fire 36

Crews battle Orangevale house fire

A call to end the sheriff's ICE contract in Sacramento 97

A call to end the sheriff's ICE contract in Sacramento

Time-lapse: 'Lady Bird' mural goes up in 40 seconds in downtown Sacramento 42

Time-lapse: 'Lady Bird' mural goes up in 40 seconds in downtown Sacramento

Watch El Dorado County's 'Jarhead Coyote' released into wild 107

Watch El Dorado County's 'Jarhead Coyote' released into wild

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift 63

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift

See the new digital voting system in action 63

See the new digital voting system in action

CHP footage shows sideshow going down in Stockton 32

CHP footage shows sideshow going down in Stockton

If you have information about any of these people, call (800) 222-7463 or (916) 443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee
If you have information about any of these people, call (800) 222-7463 or (916) 443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

Local

Retired police dog believed poisoned during burglary at Redding home

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 07, 2018 08:13 PM

A retired police dog is believed to have been poisoned during the burglary of a residence belonging to a Redding police officer.

The break-in occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Trumpet Drive. The burglars forced their way into the home and stole numerous firearms that were secured inside the residence, according to a Redding Police Department news release.

After the homeowners discovered the burglary, they noticed that the retired police dog was acting ill. The dog was rushed to a local veterinary hospital, where the poisoning was confirmed, the news release said. The dog was being treated Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information pertaining to the burglary and animal cruelty case is asked to call the Redding Police Department Investigations Division at 530-225-4200. A Secret Witness Reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Samhita Kumar wins the California Central Valley Spelling Bee again 193

Samhita Kumar wins the California Central Valley Spelling Bee again

Pause
See how March’s snowfall dramatically changed the Sierra snowpack 41

See how March’s snowfall dramatically changed the Sierra snowpack

While smoking, this arsonist used flammable liquid to ignite a vehicle in Stockton 60

While smoking, this arsonist used flammable liquid to ignite a vehicle in Stockton

Crews battle Orangevale house fire 36

Crews battle Orangevale house fire

A call to end the sheriff's ICE contract in Sacramento 97

A call to end the sheriff's ICE contract in Sacramento

Time-lapse: 'Lady Bird' mural goes up in 40 seconds in downtown Sacramento 42

Time-lapse: 'Lady Bird' mural goes up in 40 seconds in downtown Sacramento

Watch El Dorado County's 'Jarhead Coyote' released into wild 107

Watch El Dorado County's 'Jarhead Coyote' released into wild

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift 63

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift

See the new digital voting system in action 63

See the new digital voting system in action

CHP footage shows sideshow going down in Stockton 32

CHP footage shows sideshow going down in Stockton

Samhita Kumar wins the California Central Valley Spelling Bee again

View More Video