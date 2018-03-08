Man sought in robbery of Auburn credit union

Auburn police are searching for a man involved in the Thursday evening robbery of the First US Community Credit Union at 424 Grass Valley Highway.
The man entered the credit union about 5:20 p.m., passed a note to an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Police Department news release.
The man is described as white, in is 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build and facial hair.
Police released surveillance photos of the man and ask anyone who recognizes him to immediately call the Police Department's dispatch center at 530-823-4234.
Comments